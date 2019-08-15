|
Albert Wright "Bud" Peterson
Frankfort - Albert Wright "Bud" Peterson, 90, of Frankfort, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Court House Manor Assisted Living. He was born on Monday, April 22, 1929 in Frankfort, a son of the late Albert Finch and Marjorie Wright Peterson. On August 3, 1952, Bud married his wife of sixty seven years, the former Patricia Ann Fletcher and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Michael Albert (Sherry) Peterson, one daughter, Mary Ann (Thomas) Sowers all of Frankfort, two grandsons, Shane (Jennifer) Sowers and Shawn (Ashleh Skaggs) Sowers, two great grandsons, Lee Michael and Jack Ryan Sowers and one brother, Calvin Wright Peterson of Frankfort, one nephew, John (Sheri) Peterson, one niece, Cathy (Eric) Givens. He was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Ruth Peterson two nieces, Cindy Peterson and Joni Peterson.
Bud attended Austin Grade School and was a 1947 graduate of Frankfort High School. He attended the Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War and reached the rank of Second Lieutenant. Following his service to his country, he returned to Frankfort and his family's farm. Bud later worked for the Ohio State Department of Corrections where he retired on November 11, 1995 as Classification Supervisor.
Bud was a lifetime member of the Frankfort Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a sixty-five year member and a Past Master of the Frankfort Lodge #309 - Free and Accepted Masons. Bud had been an active member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Aladdin Shrine, the Past Masters Unit of the Shrine, the Ross County Shrine Club. He was a Lifetime member of the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483, Frankfort American Legion where he had served on the honor guard.
In keeping with Bud's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort officiated by Rev. Jim Grove and Pastor Todd Thomas. The Frankfort Masonic Lodge will assemble at the grave and will conduct a Masonic Service. Military Honors will be accorded by the Frankfort American Legion. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Frankfort Presbyterian Church Youth Center for those that would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bud's memory to the Frankfort Presbyterian Church, PO Box 356, Frankfort, OH 45628. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Bud's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019