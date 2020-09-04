1/1
Alex Wayne Massie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Wayne Massie

Chillicothe - Alex Wayne Massie, 28, of Chillicothe, died 5:40 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 unexpectedly.

He was born January 8, 1992, in Columbus, Ohio, to Wayne and Debra Cochenour Massie.

Surviving are his daughter, Bailey Massie; mother, Debra Kellough; sisters, Danita Wallin and Britany Kuhn; brothers, Jamie Annon and Colten Massie; several nieces and nephews; 3 great nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne Massie; grandmother, Juanita Soummers; and uncle, Donnie Cochenour.

Alex always looked out for his family. He was their biggest protector. Alex will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved