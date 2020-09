Alex Wayne MassieChillicothe - Alex Wayne Massie, 28, of Chillicothe, died 5:40 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 unexpectedly.He was born January 8, 1992, in Columbus, Ohio, to Wayne and Debra Cochenour Massie.Surviving are his daughter, Bailey Massie; mother, Debra Kellough; sisters, Danita Wallin and Britany Kuhn; brothers, Jamie Annon and Colten Massie; several nieces and nephews; 3 great nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne Massie; grandmother, Juanita Soummers; and uncle, Donnie Cochenour.Alex always looked out for his family. He was their biggest protector. Alex will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com