|
|
Alfred "Al" Elisha Hicks
Frankfort - Alfred "Al" Elisha Hicks, born February 1st, 1944 in Madisonville,Tennessee died November 27th, 2019 in Frankfort, Ohio following an extended illness.
Alfred was born in humbleness in a log cabin to travelling sharecroppers after the Second World War often travelling the United States picking beans, oranges, strawberries and whatever was in season in Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida. They were paid in the crop they picked. Alfred attended Oak Ridge High school. He joined the US Army at 17 was stationed in Ft. Benning, Georgia and later HHC 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion 3rd US Army. He was a decorated Expert Rifle M-1 and M-14. Alfred served in Korea for a time of 3 years and 10 months and was honorably discharged.
Alfred was later employed as a Lineman Electrician with the Tennessee Valley Authority and began a life of incredible adventure. He married Dolly Gutierrez and with her learned to scuba dive and spearfish, and travelled the world to India, Japan, Italy, and Hong Kong. He acquired his private pilot license in 1989. Al and Dolly were business owners for 47 years. He loved to fish on his boat, fly, drive, and motorcycle and be outside. Alfred lived a complete and good life.
Alfred was preceded in death by his father Clyde Bagwell Hicks and his mother Lucy Emaline Clowers, sisters Ozell Hicks (Charles) and Mae Hicks (Moser). He is survived by his wife Dolores "Dolly" Ann Hicks (Gutierrez) and brothers, Robert Calvin "R. C." Hicks and Charles "Buddy" Hicks and also wife. His four children also survive; Robbie Ann Hicks (Smith), and husband Todd D Smith, Tirzah "Tracy" Marie Warner, and husband Chad D. Warner, and Rachel Leah Hicks (Burke) and husband Shawn Burke, and Joshua Elisha Hicks. Alfred's nine grandchildren survive Audreyanna Marie Warner, Angelina "Nina" Warner, David Elisha Warner, Eluterio "Tayo" Warner, Jackson Elisha Hicks, Olive Elizah Hocter, Bryce Michael Burke, Bruce Terah Burke, and Brody August Burke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Paraniuck as celebrant. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg with military honors accorded by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Relatives and friends can visit with Al's family on Monday at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort from 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Those wishing to sign Alfred's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019