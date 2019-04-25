Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Chillicothe - Alfred Franklin Miller, 89, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Tuesday April 23, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born January 7, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Walter Franklin and Hilda Clark Miller. On March 15, 1953 he married Gretta J. Steele, and together they shared 66 years together.

Surviving is his wife; a daughter; Melissa (Robert) Hayes, Pueblo, CO, a son; Robert Dane (Peggy) Miller, Chillicothe, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by sisters; Pauline and Kathleen and a sister, Elizabeth, who passed one year to the day of Alfred's passing.

Alfred was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea and was a supervisor for AT&T, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Tyler UM Church and was active in the Chillicothe Lions Club, Scioto Lodge #6, F & AM, and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Denver, CO.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS & PALMER FUNERAL HOME, with services by the Scioto Lodge #6, F & AM, and Military Honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

The Fawcett Oliver Glass & Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. An online memorial is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
