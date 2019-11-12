|
Alice F. Rigsby
Circleville - Alice F. Rigsby, 81, of Circleville, died November 11, 2019 at Pickaway Manor. She was born on August 11, 1938 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (McNeal) Gulley. She loved to cook, camp, fish and hunt. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Winford Rigsby. She is survived by her children, Larry (Darlene) Rigsby and Deborah (Timothy) Bush; grandchildren Allen, Hilary, Nichole and Kelly; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaleb, Makayla, Makenna, Maxton, Blake, Bryce, Mason, Wyatt and Sawyer and sister, Sheila (Kenny) Inman. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor John Burr officiating. Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Rd. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019