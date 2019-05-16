Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bainbridge UMC
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Houseman Hughes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Houseman Hughes Obituary
Alice Houseman Hughes

Dayton - Alice Houseman Hughes, 83 died April 25,2019. She was born November 16,1935 to the late Paul and Edna Schiller Houseman. She is survived by daughters Ann (Stan) Sparkman, Amy (Terry) Wagerman, and Peggy Rogers, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Jim Houseman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Sam Hughes, sister Marjorie (Allen) Yoakum and sister in law Evelyn Houseman.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 pm at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now