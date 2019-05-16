|
Alice Houseman Hughes
Dayton - Alice Houseman Hughes, 83 died April 25,2019. She was born November 16,1935 to the late Paul and Edna Schiller Houseman. She is survived by daughters Ann (Stan) Sparkman, Amy (Terry) Wagerman, and Peggy Rogers, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Jim Houseman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Sam Hughes, sister Marjorie (Allen) Yoakum and sister in law Evelyn Houseman.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 pm at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church.
