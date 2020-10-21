Alice J. Claytor
Chillicothe - Alice J. Claytor, 76, of Chillicothe passed away 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born August 10 1944, in Baltimore, MD to the late Cecil and Ruth Matheny Kennedy. On December 1, 1973, she married Eugene Claytor who survives.
Also surviving are children, Russell (Carol) Welch, Tammy (Marty) Eblin, and Rev. David (Debbie) Welch, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nate, Josh, Ryan, Brianna, Justin, Chelsey, Olivia, Dustin, Tyra and Clint; 16 great grandchildren; two brothers, Frank (Margie) Kennedy, of Pensacola, FL, Rev. Stanley Kennedy, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Russell and Robert Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Kennedy, Susie Kennedy and Connie Kennedy; sister-in-law and her husband, Freda and Rev. Paul Profit.
Alice retired from Ohio University Hospital and was a life-long member of Free Holiness Mission where she served as treasurer for 42 years.
Alice was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan and loved watching all sports on TV. Her children and grandchildren were her world, she rarely missed an activity. She was a member of the Southern Gospel group "The Kennedys" and had traveled in multiple states ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ with her brothers, Bob and Stanley Kennedy. She always put others first, helping anyone in need.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. with her son, Rev. David Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks will be required for calling hours and funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com