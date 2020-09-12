1/1
Alice Jean Stotridge
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Jean Stotridge

Chillicothe - Alice Jean Stotridge "Sis", 78, of Chillicothe, died 2:15 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at her son's residence following an extended illness.

She was born January 1, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Leslie and Pauline Detty Shewalter.

Surviving are a son, Mack A. (Malissa) Stotridge, of Bainbridge; a daughter, Tina Bergados, of Columbus; grandchildren, Monica (Madison) Stotridge, Dimitri Bergados and Diamanto Bergados; a brother, Michael Shewalter, of Chillicothe; a sister, Patricia Penrod, of Bainbridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Shewalter and a sister, Phyllis Maple.

Alice was a caregiver. She was always willing to help others even if it meant going without herself. Alice had a heart of gold and loved to make people smile.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Church on Valley Road, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Lou Watson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved