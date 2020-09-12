Alice Jean Stotridge
Chillicothe - Alice Jean Stotridge "Sis", 78, of Chillicothe, died 2:15 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at her son's residence following an extended illness.
She was born January 1, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Leslie and Pauline Detty Shewalter.
Surviving are a son, Mack A. (Malissa) Stotridge, of Bainbridge; a daughter, Tina Bergados, of Columbus; grandchildren, Monica (Madison) Stotridge, Dimitri Bergados and Diamanto Bergados; a brother, Michael Shewalter, of Chillicothe; a sister, Patricia Penrod, of Bainbridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Shewalter and a sister, Phyllis Maple.
Alice was a caregiver. She was always willing to help others even if it meant going without herself. Alice had a heart of gold and loved to make people smile.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Church on Valley Road, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Lou Watson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
