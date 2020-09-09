Alice L. Miller
Groveport - Alice L. Miller, 96, of Groveport, OH passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born July 14, 1924 in Pickaway County to the late Walter and Freida Clarke Zwayer. On December 26, 1975, she married Herman J. Miller who preceded her in death March 30, 2008.
Surviving are children, David (Gloria) Ward, of Urbana, OH, Michael (Kris) Ward, of Medway, OH, Mary (Roger) Kirby, of Groveport, OH and Cindy (Bill) Rozell, of Urbana, OH; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson; a brother, Robert (Ruth) Zwayer, of Circleville and several good friends. She was predeceased by brothers, Clark, George and Ralph Zwayer.
Alice retired from Kenworth Trucking Company.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Grandview Gazebo with Rev. Dennis McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
