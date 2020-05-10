|
|
Alicia B. Gray
Chillicothe - Alicia B. Gray, 87, of Chillicothe, died 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Brown Memorial Home, Circleville, OH following an extended illness.
She was born November 10, 1932, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Benjamin W. and Alice E. Pinnix Rout.
Surviving are daughters, Dr. Sheilah M. (Henry R. "Rennie" Brown) Gray, of Chillicothe and Norma J. Gray, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Janice Gray, of Tunnel Hill, GA; grandchildren, Michelle (Christa) Longyear, of Brooklyn, NY, Robby Haddox, of Columbus, Cassie Patt, of Tunnel Hill, GA, Chuck Gray, of Palm Harbor, FL, April (Dan) Bauer, of Grandview, Will Brown, of Grandview, Austin Brown, of Chillicothe, Carrie Anderson, of Columbus, Jeremy (Amy) Skaggs, Superior, WI and Deborah (David) Sharp, of Plain City; great grandchildren, Lauren, Mikey, James, Serenity, Hunter, Logan, Alex, Dempsey, Thomas, Max, LeeAnn, Jackson, Chris, Mia, Titus, Cannon, Eva, Ella and Ethan; a great great granddaughter, Anaya; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by children, Cathy K. (James) Haddox, Charles W. "Buddy" Gray and Ralph A. Gray; grandchildren, Michael Leisure and Brock Gray; a brother, Robert Rout; a sister, Ruth Ann Gray; and an infant brother, Eugene Gray.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Alicia was a founding member of the Ross County Network for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and was also a founding member of the former Robert Gay Community Center. She loved supporting and spending time with her grandchildren.
A private prayer service will be held for family in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Private burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Private calling hours will be held for family prior to the service. A livestream of Alicia's service will broadcast thru Ware Funeral Home's website. You can find the link for the livestream at the bottom of her obituary on the website. The livestream will start at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Church 61 S. Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020