Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
PRIVATE: link for the livestream at the bottom of her obituary on the website- starts at approx 10:55 AM
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Margaret Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia B. Gray


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia B. Gray Obituary
Alicia B. Gray

Chillicothe - Alicia B. Gray, 87, of Chillicothe, died 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Brown Memorial Home, Circleville, OH following an extended illness.

She was born November 10, 1932, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Benjamin W. and Alice E. Pinnix Rout.

Surviving are daughters, Dr. Sheilah M. (Henry R. "Rennie" Brown) Gray, of Chillicothe and Norma J. Gray, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Janice Gray, of Tunnel Hill, GA; grandchildren, Michelle (Christa) Longyear, of Brooklyn, NY, Robby Haddox, of Columbus, Cassie Patt, of Tunnel Hill, GA, Chuck Gray, of Palm Harbor, FL, April (Dan) Bauer, of Grandview, Will Brown, of Grandview, Austin Brown, of Chillicothe, Carrie Anderson, of Columbus, Jeremy (Amy) Skaggs, Superior, WI and Deborah (David) Sharp, of Plain City; great grandchildren, Lauren, Mikey, James, Serenity, Hunter, Logan, Alex, Dempsey, Thomas, Max, LeeAnn, Jackson, Chris, Mia, Titus, Cannon, Eva, Ella and Ethan; a great great granddaughter, Anaya; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by children, Cathy K. (James) Haddox, Charles W. "Buddy" Gray and Ralph A. Gray; grandchildren, Michael Leisure and Brock Gray; a brother, Robert Rout; a sister, Ruth Ann Gray; and an infant brother, Eugene Gray.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Alicia was a founding member of the Ross County Network for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and was also a founding member of the former Robert Gay Community Center. She loved supporting and spending time with her grandchildren.

A private prayer service will be held for family in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Private burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Private calling hours will be held for family prior to the service. A livestream of Alicia's service will broadcast thru Ware Funeral Home's website. You can find the link for the livestream at the bottom of her obituary on the website. The livestream will start at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary Church 61 S. Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -