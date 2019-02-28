Services
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home
Wellston, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
McWilliams Funeral Home
Wellston, OH
View Map
Londonderry - Alisa Dawn Ratcliff, age 34, of Londonderry, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 24, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident. She was born July 1, 1984 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alisa was a 2000 graduate of Vinton County High School and also a graduate of Southeastern Business College, where she received her degree in Informational Technology. Alisa was a lover of life and she had a smile that would light up a room. She had a great personality and she never met a stranger. She loved her family unconditionally, as well as all of her dogs over the years, especially her baby, Gunner. Alisa enjoyed hunting, fishing and car racing, but most of all she loved driving around on back roads and mushroom hunting at the same time. She is survived by her parents, Donald E. Ratcliff (Madalyn) of Londonderry and Susan E. Forrest Reynolds (Gary) of Oregon, Ohio; grandmother, Fayetta Forrest of Hamden; aunts, Mona Stone, Robin Scarrett (Gary), Susan Hutchinson (Don), Marcia Bonds, Peggy Ryan (Chad) and Brenda Ratcliff; step-sisters and step-brother; Renauta Harris (Cecil), Rachel Reynolds, and Gary Reynolds (Nicole); along with several cousins and friends, including special friends, Chris Collins, Ashley Swain, Larry Seitz, and 3 special boys. Alisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin Forrest and Gene and Maxine Ratcliff; and uncle, Dwight Ratcliff. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 A.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Londonderry Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
