Allen L. Butcher
Chillicothe - Allen L. Butcher, 75, of Chillicothe, died 12:02 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in Greenfield Skilled Nursing following an extended illness.
He was born April 3, 1945, in Chillicothe, to the late Dorsey and Mary Magill Butcher. On January 20, 1968, he married the former Deborah A. Lancaster who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Bruce (Tammy) Butcher, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Pamela Butcher, of Chillicothe; grandsons, Bruce Butcher II, Matthew Butcher and Drake Robertson; 5 great grandchildren; a brother, Everett (Nancy) Butcher, of Chillicothe; a niece, Lindsay McComis; and a great niece, Annie McComis. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dane Butcher; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Allen was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He retired from Litter's.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Gene Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
