Chillicothe - Allen Lee Seymour, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., after being surrounded by his devoted family. He fought a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia.
Allen was born on March 24, 1947, to the late Willard and Vera (McCorkle) Seymour and raised on his beloved family farm on Seymour Road that overlooks Chillicothe. That's where he learned the value of hard work and developed his strong integrity and work ethic, both of which were demonstrated in everything he did.
Allen graduated from Centralia High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army stationed from 1969-70 in the demilitarized zone of Korea. He worked for three decades as a lineman for Horizon Chillicothe Telephone Company, where he was known as "Big Al," until he retired in 2005.
At a young age, Allen developed a passion for horses, which led him to become a farrier, or horseshoer as he'd say. He graduated from a farrier college in Oklahoma and spent the next 40 years working on thousands of horses across southern Ohio. He also was active for years as a member of the Mount Logan Riding Club.
Allen met the love of his life, Patricia Tyo, at Centralia, but the two didn't connect until after high school. He and Patty married on March 15, 1974, created a large family of their own and eventually moved back to his family farm. Family was his top priority, and he couldn't have been more proud of them.
Allen is survived by Patty and their four children, Lynette (Lee) Dray, Jeffrey (Katrina) Haubeil, Sally (Matthew) Steinbrook and Seth (Keith) Seymour; grandchildren Mike (April), Brendan and Savannah Dray; Kody, Kenzie and Kelsie Haubeil, and Emma, Ava and Piper Steinbrook; great-grandchild Adeline Dray; three siblings, Carolyn (Steve) Harrington, Ken (Maria) Seymour and Keith (Terri) Seymour; and sister-in-law, Fhaletta Seymour. Many of his family members lovingly referred to him as "Oop."
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Mike Seymour and in-laws, Clyde and Margaret Tyo.
Allen made countless friends throughout his life, and he and Patty cherished the good times spent with them. He especially enjoyed telling unforgettable stories that had happened to him over the years.
Allen was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Kingston where he was beloved and respected by his church family. In 2011, he also participated in the Emmaus Walk, which strengthened his Christian faith and ultimately changed his life.
Patty and the kids want to extend a special "thank you" to their family, friends and neighbors for all of the love and support throughout the years. The prayers and well wishes have meant so much.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mt. Pleasant Church so it may continue its impactful ministry for giving to and caring for those in need. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 618, Kingston, Ohio 45644. Please list Allen's name on the memo line.
