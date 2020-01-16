|
|
Allison Doughty
Chillicothe - Allison Ann Doughty, 48, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Chillicothe, following a lifelong illness.
She was born November 16, 1971 in Chillicothe, to Styrk and Betty (Zeisler) Walburn. On July 29, 1992, she married Ronald E. Doughty.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by three siblings, Elizabeth (Ron Nichols) Waller, Emily (Kevin) McCloy, and James Walburn; two brothers-in-law, Don (Michele) Doughty, and John (Kelly) Doughty; her father-in-law, Ed (Mickie Woods) Doughty; her nieces and nephews, Molli Waller, Hunter Cochenour, Caedynce Walburn, Madeline Waller, Colton McCloy, Payton Hatfield, Sylas Walburn, Hallie Lallier, Kailey Doughty, Mason Doughty, Hunter Lallier, Drew Doughty, Hayden Doughty, Kahlan Doughty, Rhiley Doughty, and Brody Doughty; as well as her four loving dogs, Desi, Stella, Baby, and Big Boy. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jane Doughty.
Allison was a graduate of Southeastern High School, class of 1991. At the age of 5 years old, she gave her life to Christ and walked with God daily. She had an infectious laugh and was usually found smiling. Family meant the world to her, but especially her nieces and nephews; nothing made her happier. Well, maybe her dogs.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Signature Healthcare and the Adena ICU.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Monday evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020