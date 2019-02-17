|
|
Alma R. Dowd
Chillicothe - Alma R. Dowd, 79, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Westmoreland Place following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Alma was born in Pinconning, Michigan on October 14, 1939 the daughter of Pearl and David Davies. Curtis and Alma lived in Pinconning, Michigan, then moved to Three Rivers in 1995. They lived there for 15 years. Alma moved to Oregon with her children, and most recently to Chillicothe, Ohio. Alma was very creative. She loved to paint and sew. She was a stay-at-home mom, and an amazing grandmother.
Alma Davies was married to Curtis Dowd on Oct. 28, 1957 in Elkhart, Ind. Surviving are her three children, Rick (Sharon) Dowd of Mattawa, Ontario, Donna (Les) Heeringa of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Cheryl (Scott) Beadle of Rushville, Indiana. There are nine grandchildren, Nathan Dowd, Kristen Pitt, Bryan Forester, Steven Beadle, Cara Matthies, Lee Heeringa, Ashley Fitts, Hannah & Emily Heeringa. She has eight great-grandchildren. Alma has five surviving siblings: Larry Davies, Linda Groulx, Carol Turner, Jim Davies, and Lester Davies. And survived by her close friend, Roy Crawford. She is preceded in death by her parents, by her brother, Bill, by her husband, Curtis, and by a grandson, Joel.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 am Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Eickhoff, Farrand, Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers, Michigan. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am at the funeral home with Associate Pastor Jordan Parks of the Three Rivers Bible Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers. Arrangements were handled locally by the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
An online register is available and condolences may be left for the family at www.efhchapel.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019