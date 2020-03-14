|
Alvin E. DePugh
Chillicothe - Alvin E. DePugh, 82, of Chillicothe, died 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born November 24, 1937, in Ross County, to the late John L. and Mary M. Collins DePugh. In 1958, he married the former Emma Jean Salley who survives.
Also surviving are children, Lucinda (Dr. Richard) Lockwood, Jeffrey (Anita) DePugh and Matthew (Susan) DePugh, all of Chillicothe; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry DePugh, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving neighbors. He was predeceased by brothers Mike and John DePugh and a sister, Rosalie DePugh.
Alvin was a retired Electrician. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 369. Alvin was a member of the Scioto Lodge #6 F&AM, all York Rite Bodies including Chillicothe Chapter #4, Chillicothe Council #4 and Chillicothe Commandry #8. He was also a member of the Ross County Shrine Club.
Masonic and funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Delbert Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020