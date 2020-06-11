Amanda Jo Francis
Frankfort - Amanda Jo Francis, 33, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1987 in Columbus, a daughter of Gregg and Cynthia Fuller Francis.
Surviving her is her father, Gregg Francis of Chillicothe, her mother, Cindy Francis of Frankfort, her two children, Dakota Cash and Dylan Francis at home. Amanda was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kenlee Mae, her brother, Jason Francis, her paternal grandparents, Robert and Eva Francis and maternal grandparents, Lyle and Joan Fuller.
Amanda was a 2005 graduate of Zane Trace High School. She also attended the Pickaway-Ross Vocational School in the Nursing Program. She previously attended Adena High School where she took part in the Volleyball and Basketball programs. She was a member of the Ragged Ridge Ramblers 4-H club. She completed her studies after Vocational School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Pastor Neil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be maintained, and face masks are strongly encouraged. For those that are not comfortable being in public gatherings at this time or cannot be present for her funeral, Amanda's funeral service will broadcast live on her register book page at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Amanda on this page as well.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.