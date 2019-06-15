|
|
Amanda Leigh Nelson
Chillicothe - Amanda Leigh Ison Nelson, 43, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 27, 1976, in Ross County to Rickie and Luella Dunham Ison.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Luella Ison, of Chillicothe; a brother, Jamie (Faith) Ison, of Chillicothe and nephews, Matthew and Mitchell Ison. She was predeceased by her father, Rickie.
Amanda worked for Easterseals and was formerly with TriMold.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 15, 2019