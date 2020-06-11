Amari Barnett
Chillicothe - Amari Sue Barnett, 2, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 12, 2018 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Survivors include her Mom, Rachel Barnett; siblings, Brandus Barnett, Ryley Barnett, and Timothy Barnett; her grandparents, Mike and Cathy Barnett; her great-grandmother, Rebecca "Becky" Seymour; two aunts, Rebecca (Donald) Dibenedetto, and Sarah (Josh) Johnson; two great-aunts, Donna Collier-Stepp and her husband Ron, and Patti Strausbaugh; as well as numerous cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Warden Donald Seymour.
Amari loved watching Peppa Pig, singing, dancing, and playing with her cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm Sunday until the time of the service.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.