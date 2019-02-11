Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Amy L. Hughes Senig

Chillicothe - Amy L. Hughes Senig, 51, of Chillicothe, died 12:15 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born November 5, 1967, in Akron, to John and Shirley Blankenship Hughes. On December 14, 2010, she married Joseph M. Senig who survives of Munfordville, KY.

In addition to her mother Shirley Bayes, of Chillicothe, surviving are children, Tiffeny Hughes, Woodrow (Tara) Quincel, both of Chillicothe and Randall (Jeannette) Thomas, of Washington C.H.; many grandchildren; a great granddaughter; brothers, Ray (Janice) Smith, Danny Hughes, Robert (Mandy) Current, Johnny Hughes, all of Chillicothe and Rick (Autumn) Hughes, of Piketon; sisters, Pam Corcoran, Loralee Smith and Rebecca Hughes, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by daughter, Brandallyn Thomas; father, John Hughes; a granddaughter; and a sister, Mary Ellen Carrol.

Amy was a former employee of Adient U.S., Greenfield.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help with expenses.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
