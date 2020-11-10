Andrew Steven McGinnis
Andrew Steven McGinnis, age 40, left this world way too early. Andy passed away at his residence on Leeds Road in Chillicothe on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on August 7, 1980 to Michael McGinnis and Glenda (Coffey) McGinnis.
Besides his parents, Andy leaves to mourn his death three sons: Noah Andrew McGinnis (age 14), Haiden Nash McGinnis (age 10) and Ashton Drew McGinnis (age 6); a brother, Eric (Teresa) McGinnis; and sisters: Amanda (Aaron) Watters and Stacy (Dustin) Herbert. Also surviving are his grandmother, Arpie Coffey; and uncle, Gaylord (Marcia) Coffey; three aunts: Agatha Proitsis, Bobbette Frazee and Janice (Darrell) Presson. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandfather, Liberty Coffey, and his paternal grandparents, Noah and Faye McGinnis.
Andy was loved by all his family. We will miss his giant hugs and smiles.
He worked at PPG and later at Mead Paper Mill.
Funeral services will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m., with Elders Mike Fortner, Hank Forgey and Greg Sowards officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11th from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
