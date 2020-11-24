1/
Angele V. (Shoaf) Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angele V. Lee (Shoaf)

Angele V. Lee (Shoaf), 91, passed away November 4, 2020 at Redwood of Blue River, Kansas City, MO. Angele resided in Chillicothe 1954-1976. Angele is survived by her sisters: Lois Cole and Sue Tobin Picardi, her children: Kay Hennessey, Robert Shoaf, Cynthia Haas, and Rebecca Everson, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyers Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved