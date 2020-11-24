Angele V. Lee (Shoaf)
Angele V. Lee (Shoaf), 91, passed away November 4, 2020 at Redwood of Blue River, Kansas City, MO. Angele resided in Chillicothe 1954-1976. Angele is survived by her sisters: Lois Cole and Sue Tobin Picardi, her children: Kay Hennessey, Robert Shoaf, Cynthia Haas, and Rebecca Everson, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
