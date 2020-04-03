|
Ann E. Kimbler
Chillicothe - Ann Elizabeth Kimbler, 81, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020.
Ann was born on January 27, 1939, to Carl and Leona Ruth (Lacey) Taylor in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by daughters Pamela Diane (Mark) Nichols and Elaine Susan (Rex) Newlan; grandchildren Susan Cheyenne (Heath) Good and Amanda Raye (Cody) Canterbury; great-granddaughters Carianne Elizabeth and Alaina Raye Woods; great-grandson Phillip Allen Canterbury; and Baby Good due in October 2020, all of Chillicothe. Also surviving are extended family and friends, including her very dear friends, Eva Detty and Barbara Tyler; her beloved dog, Molly; and her "grand dogs."
Ann was a graduate of Owensville High School. She had an adventurous spirit and worked at several jobs throughout her life. She was a nursing assistant at the Chillicothe VAMC for approximately 10 years, retiring in 1995. Ann loved her family and friends and was very active throughout her life. She was lovingly referred to as "Mom" "Gam-Gam," or "The Gammer." When her daughters were young, she volunteered her time and talents wherever she could, was a Girl Scout leader, and was involved in all their activities. Her undying support of her family continued when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along. She attended their numerous activities, cheered them on, and made them feel special. Ann was a kind, caring, compassionate, strong, and independent person who gave unselfishly, always putting the needs of others before her own. She had a great sense of humor and was very creative. She also loved her occasional trips to Scioto Downs with Eva. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her.
Ann knew the Lord Jesus Christ; this has been a source of strength and comfort during this time and will be in the years to come.
In keeping with Ann's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020