Anna M. Webb
Chillicothe - Anna Marie Webb, 62 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born Aug. 14, 1958 in Chillicothe, the daughter of George and Nellie (McGarvey) Hughes. On May 20, 1977 she married Ronald L. Webb who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Farler, Chillicothe; her son, Jeremy (Amanda) Webb, Ft. Collins, CO; her grandchildren, William, Emily and Carson; her sisters, Rhonda (Mike) Johnson and Rita (Bill) Wade, all of Chillicothe; her brother, Randy (Terry) Hughes, Canton, MO and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bonnie, Nancy and Tammy and brothers, Jim, Dan, Dave, Carl, Dennis, Bret and Tracy.
Anna was an employee of Printex for 17 years.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Anna Parain officiating, under the direction of the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday. Social distancing and the wearing of facemasks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
