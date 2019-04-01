|
Anna Mae Davis
Chillicothe - Anna Mae Davis, 79, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
She was born November 18, 1939, in Ross County, to the late Robert and Bertha Williamson Kellough. On October 9, 1958, she married Kenny Davis who survives.
Also surviving are children, Donald "Dewey" (Susan) Davis, of Chillicothe, Rhonda (Joe) Brown, of Chillicothe, and Mike (Kathy) Davis, of Ft. Gay, WV; grandchildren, Klarissa Bonner, Justin (companion, Chrissy Riggin) Davis, Robbie (companion, Jessica Moore) May, Natasha Davis, Jeremy Brown, Dustin Davis, Nate Davis, Christina Davis, Kaitlin (Travis) Uhrig, and Elizabeth Davis; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Sharon) Kellough, of Chillicothe, Willard (Sue) Kellough, of Chillicothe and Keith Kellough, of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Marcella Shoemaker, of Chillicothe, Phyllis Gragg, of Chillicothe, Carolyn Miller, of Bourneville and Linda (Gary) Cockrell, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Larry Davis; a sister, Beatrice Phipps; and an infant brother, Everett Kellough.
Anna was a member of Camelin Hill Church and served the Lord devoutly for many years. She retired from DuPont where she had worked as a contractor for many years. Anna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff on 2 West at Westmoreland Place and the staff of NCR Hospice for the loving care given to Anna and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Willard Kellough and Pastor Lonnie Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019