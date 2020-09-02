Anna May Timmons Kempton
Kingston - Anna May Timmons Kempton, 93, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1927 in Ross County to Charles and Alice (Bush) Chaffin. She was a retired school bus driver from Zane Trace and was a lifelong member of Colerain Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by step mother Marguerite Chaffin, first husband Earl Timmons and second husband Robert T. Kempton, infant son Charles, granddaughter Angela Seymour, step daughter Jo Landtrip, brothers Carl, Sammy, Gerald, Franklin and Lloyd Chaffin, sister Patty Davis, ½ brothers James and Larry Chaffin and ½ sister Wanda Irvin. Anna is survived by her children Virginia Seymour, Jack (Jody) Timmons, Donald (Melinda) Timmons, grandchildren Tina (Ed) Richendollar, Jonathan, Jared, Jeremy and Destin Timmons, great, grandchildren Joel and Erin Richendollar, Willow, Grayson and Jonathon Timmons, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren, step children Robert E. Kempton, Sondra Miller, James Kempton, Robert A. Kempton, John Kempton and Austin Kempton, sisters Madge Summit and Loretta Davis and ½ sisters Shirley Hunter, Jeanette Colder, Sandra Kuhn and ½ brother William Chaffin and by special companion her dog Rex. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 11-1. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
