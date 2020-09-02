1/
Anna May Timmons Kempton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna May Timmons Kempton

Kingston - Anna May Timmons Kempton, 93, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1927 in Ross County to Charles and Alice (Bush) Chaffin. She was a retired school bus driver from Zane Trace and was a lifelong member of Colerain Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by step mother Marguerite Chaffin, first husband Earl Timmons and second husband Robert T. Kempton, infant son Charles, granddaughter Angela Seymour, step daughter Jo Landtrip, brothers Carl, Sammy, Gerald, Franklin and Lloyd Chaffin, sister Patty Davis, ½ brothers James and Larry Chaffin and ½ sister Wanda Irvin. Anna is survived by her children Virginia Seymour, Jack (Jody) Timmons, Donald (Melinda) Timmons, grandchildren Tina (Ed) Richendollar, Jonathan, Jared, Jeremy and Destin Timmons, great, grandchildren Joel and Erin Richendollar, Willow, Grayson and Jonathon Timmons, 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren, step children Robert E. Kempton, Sondra Miller, James Kempton, Robert A. Kempton, John Kempton and Austin Kempton, sisters Madge Summit and Loretta Davis and ½ sisters Shirley Hunter, Jeanette Colder, Sandra Kuhn and ½ brother William Chaffin and by special companion her dog Rex. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 11-1. Covid 19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved