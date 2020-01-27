Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chillicothe - Anna R. Booth Holbrook, 87, of Chillicothe, died 5:05 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born April 26, 1932, in Ross County, to the late Homer and Maude Wolford Hertenstein. On Dec. 17, 1949 she married David P. Booth who died April 19, 1995.

Surviving are a son, William M. (Connie) Booth, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Candis (Jim) Estep, of Chillicothe; 6 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Sheets, of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Georgia Hertenstein, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Carl and Wilbur Hertenstein and sisters, Pauline Holdren and Violet Wright.

Anna attended Trinity Lighthouse Church.

Calling hours will be held 11- 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Bret Smith officiating.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
