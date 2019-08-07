|
|
Annabel Elanor (Young) Hettinger
- - Annabel Elanor (Young) Hettinger, 70, of Adelphi joined God in Heaven on August 5, 2019. She was born in Vinton County to the late Elisha and Maggie (Truman) Young. She was preceded in death by her daughter Beverly, grandson Steven Thurston and by 3 brothers. She leaves behind her husband Harold Hettinger of 53 years, daughter Rita Hettinger, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Annabel was retired from Good Year where she worked for 34 years. She loved Walmart and was a member of Laurelville Church of God. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019