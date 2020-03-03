|
Anne L. (Locke) Stitt
Anne L. (Locke) Stitt went home to the Lord after a lengthy battle with cancer on February 10, 2020 surrounded by family at home. Anne was born August 29, 1941, the middle child of John and Margaret J. (Whetsel) Locke in Chillicothe, OH. She moved west and resided in Phoenix, AZ for the last 35 years where she could enjoy family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who cherished time she got to spend with family and friends. Waiting in heaven to receive her were her parents and sister, Winnie O'Hara. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Laura (Larry) Cozad and son Danny Lee Stitt both of Chillicothe, OH; a sister Mary Jane Doher of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Shashona Fisher of Chillicothe, Krystal (Josh) DiSantis of Waverly, and Dylan (Jordan) Stitt who's serving overseas in the U.S. Air Force; great-grandchildren Alexandra "Lexy" Thompson, Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle, Alea DiSantis, Chloe Riffle, Joseph DiSantis and Kamdyn Grooms along with several nieces and nephews. We will miss your infectious laugh. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located on the corner of Mulberry and Main Street from 2-5 p.m. Please come celebrate by bringing your favorite pictures, stories or memories.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020