Annette Haynes
Annette Haynes

CHILLICOTHE - Annette Ruth Haynes, 57, of Chillicothe, died 3:30 pm, September 12, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born June 5, 1963 in Portsmouth, OH to Gary Worstel and Gloria Watts. In February of 1984 she married Thomas A. Haynes, who survives. In addition to her husband, and her father, survivors include two children, Phillip Minnix, of Houston, TX and Shawn (Kera) Fischer, of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Emily and Evan; two siblings; and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
