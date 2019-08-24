Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Cross Keys Tavern
1946 - 2019
Annette Smith Obituary
Annette Smith

CHILLICOTHE - Annette Bea Smith, "The Flamingo Lady," of Chillicothe, OH passed away August, 21, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Annette was born November 17, 1946 in Fostoria Ohio to Charles and Bernice (Basil) Rusch. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Smith of Chillicothe; sister Janice (Rusch) Wilcox and husband Dave Wilcox; sons Kent and Brooke Smith; daughters-in-law Rosemary Smith and Carolina Choroco; grandchildren, Kolin, Hillary, Kurt, Patrick, Viviana, and Pablo; and niece Susan Wilcox. Among the 100's who call her friends are, Barb Forthofer, Ann Purdue, and her sorority girls, who were like sisters from other mothers. Among the wildlife she cherished is Smokey, the feral cat she tamed.

Her memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Rev. Jason Link officiating. Immediately following, we'll celebrate Annette's life at the Cross Keys Tavern. Come, wearing your island attire, raise a glass or a mango margarita toast in tribute to our Annette Smith!

Visitation will be held 4-7 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.

Her full obituary, online register, and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
