Annette Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Annette Bea Smith, "The Flamingo Lady," of Chillicothe, OH passed away August, 21, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Annette was born November 17, 1946 in Fostoria Ohio to Charles and Bernice (Basil) Rusch. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Smith of Chillicothe; sister Janice (Rusch) Wilcox and husband Dave Wilcox; sons Kent and Brooke Smith; daughters-in-law Rosemary Smith and Carolina Choroco; grandchildren, Kolin, Hillary, Kurt, Patrick, Viviana, and Pablo; and niece Susan Wilcox. Among the 100's who call her friends are, Barb Forthofer, Ann Purdue, and her sorority girls, who were like sisters from other mothers. Among the wildlife she cherished is Smokey, the feral cat she tamed.
Her memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Rev. Jason Link officiating. Immediately following, we'll celebrate Annette's life at the Cross Keys Tavern. Come, wearing your island attire, raise a glass or a mango margarita toast in tribute to our Annette Smith!
Visitation will be held 4-7 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.
