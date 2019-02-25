|
Anthony W. "Tony" Limle
Chillicothe - Anthony W. "Tony" Limle, 70, of Chillicothe, died 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born December 8, 1948 to the late William L. & Dorothy E. Brannan Limle. On February 2, 2001, he married the former Donna J. McGraw who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Scott (Amy) Limle, of South Bloomingville; 8 grandchildren; step-children, whom he was very close too, William (Brenda) Demint, Terra Demint, and Amy Sloan; a brother, Donald E. Limle, of Winston Salem, NC; a sister Faith Limle, of Columbus OH; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother in-law, Dave Murray; and a close sister in-law, Kathy Miller, both of Chillicothe. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Joy E. Leach; a brother and sister-in-law, Norman W. and Martha Limle; and sisters Wanda Murray and Helen Melton; and a sister-in-law, Jill Limle.
Anthony was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He retired from the Chillicothe Veterans Administration engineering department. Tony was a United States Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Columbus (CG-12), a missile guided cruiser. He was also a four year veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard and 10 year Honorary member of the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Tony was a lifetime member of VFW Post 108 and AMVETS Post 4, and was a member of American Legion Post 62 veteran organizations. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aries 600.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUENRAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019