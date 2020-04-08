|
April J. Glass
Chillicothe - April J. Glass, 43, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 7, 1977 in Omack, Washington to Craig Glass and Terri Cline, of Tonasket, WA.
Surviving are her parents; a daughter, Christina J. Utke and grandchildren, Sophia Bastin and Damen Hawk, all of Chillicothe; two brothers, Craig Glass, of Washington and Shannon Pucket, of California.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020