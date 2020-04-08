Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
April J. Glass


1977 - 2020
April J. Glass Obituary
April J. Glass

Chillicothe - April J. Glass, 43, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1977 in Omack, Washington to Craig Glass and Terri Cline, of Tonasket, WA.

Surviving are her parents; a daughter, Christina J. Utke and grandchildren, Sophia Bastin and Damen Hawk, all of Chillicothe; two brothers, Craig Glass, of Washington and Shannon Pucket, of California.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
