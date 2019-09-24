Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Kingston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aretta Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aretta Valentine


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aretta Valentine Obituary
Aretta Valentine

Chillicothe - Aretta C. Valentine, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

She was born January 4, 1926 in Jackson, Ohio to the late Elijah and Lou Ellen Austin. On April 28, 1951 she married Chancey Valentine, and together they shared over 45 years of marriage before his passing in December 1996.

Surviving are four children, David A. (Priscilla) Valentine, Chancey O. (Dorothy) Valentine, both of Jackson, Doris C. Valentine, of Columbus, and Barbara E. Dunlap, of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, David (Bonnie) Valentine, Jr., Clayton (Diane) Valentine, Christina Valentine, Edward Brown, John Winfield III, Brian Winfield, and Christopher Winfield; 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Bessie Thornton, Sylvia Tanner, and Connie (Brenton) Austin; and four brothers, George Austin, Homer (Kaye) Austin, John (Carole) Austin, and Richard Austin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two children, John M. Winfield, Jr., and Janie Valentine; a granddaughter, Evelyn Valentine; five sisters, Gertrude Cousins, Ruth Stewart, Alberta Cousins, Charlotte Vaughn, and Shirley Smith; and three brothers, Elijah Austin, Bonfiles Austin, and Emos Austin.

Aretta was a graduate of Jackson High School, class of 1944. She went on to work as an assembler at G.E. for many years until her retirement in 1978. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Chapter 6 Eastern Star, and volunteered at the food and clothing bank. She also sang in the Senior Choir and attended services at the Bethel Carr Baptist Church in Jackson, the Zion Baptist Church in Chillicothe, and the Floral Baptist Church in Massieville.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston with Rev. Wayne McLaughlin officiating.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now