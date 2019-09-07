Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
5887 Lapperell Rd.
Bainbridge, OH
Arlene Z. Stauffer


1934 - 2019
Arlene Z. Stauffer Obituary
Arlene Z. Stauffer

Bainbridge - Arlene Z. Stauffer, 84, of Bainbridge, OH, wife of the late Mahlon W. Stauffer, passed away at her residence on Sept. 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1934 in Ephrata, PA a daughter of the late David and Ida Zimmerman.

She was a homemaker and an artist, and she loved her flowers. Mrs. Stauffer was a member of the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Bainbridge, OH.

She is survived by 6 children, Julie wife of Willis Martin of Ephrata, PA, Joel (Lois) Stauffer of Bainbridge, OH, Roxann wife of Lloyd Martin of Denver, PA, Russell (Hilda) Stauffer of Tunas, MO, Twila wife of Jesse Martin of Peebles, OH and Ida Rose wife of Glen Martin of Bainbridge, OH. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Carl Zimmerman, Lloyd Zimmerman, David Zimmerman and Donald Zimmerman; 2 sisters, Erma Zimmerman and Grace Zimmerman all of Tunas, MO; and sister-in-law, Magdalene wife of Donald Wenrich of Mohnton, PA.

Arlene was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mildred Stauffer and Royal Horst.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the home, 5887 Lapperell Rd. Bainbridge, OH Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held 8:30 am Monday at the home and 9:30 am Monday at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Rd, Bainbridge, OH. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge, OH
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
