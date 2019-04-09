|
|
Arthur R. Good Sr.
Chillicothe - Arthur R. Good, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, died 11:32 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence following and extended illness. He was born April 7, 1938, in Ray, Ohio, to the late Hoyt E. and Viola Saltz Good. On December 21, 1980 he married the former Bonnie Lawson who survives.
Also surviving are children, Carl (Teressa) Brust, Candice (Scott) Smith, Ronald (Crystal) Brust, all of Chillicothe, Arthur (Lillian) Good, Jr., of Waverly, John (Mandy) Good, of Greenfield, Dean (Rona) Good, of Frankfort; numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Good, of Waverly and Terry Dean (Peggy) Good, of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Brust; a granddaughter; brothers, Harry, Clarence, and Oscar Good; and sisters Mary Ellen Keaton and Roberta Reynolds.
Arthur was retired from the V.A. Medical Center and was a United States Navy Veteran.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Calling Hours will not be observed.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019