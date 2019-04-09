Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Arthur R. Good Sr.


1938 - 2019
Arthur R. Good Sr. Obituary
Arthur R. Good Sr.

Chillicothe - Arthur R. Good, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, died 11:32 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence following and extended illness. He was born April 7, 1938, in Ray, Ohio, to the late Hoyt E. and Viola Saltz Good. On December 21, 1980 he married the former Bonnie Lawson who survives.

Also surviving are children, Carl (Teressa) Brust, Candice (Scott) Smith, Ronald (Crystal) Brust, all of Chillicothe, Arthur (Lillian) Good, Jr., of Waverly, John (Mandy) Good, of Greenfield, Dean (Rona) Good, of Frankfort; numerous grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Marilyn) Good, of Waverly and Terry Dean (Peggy) Good, of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Brust; a granddaughter; brothers, Harry, Clarence, and Oscar Good; and sisters Mary Ellen Keaton and Roberta Reynolds.

Arthur was retired from the V.A. Medical Center and was a United States Navy Veteran.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Calling Hours will not be observed.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
