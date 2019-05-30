|
|
Arthur "Wild Bill" W. Francis Jr.
- - On Sunday May 26, 2019, Arthur "Wild Bill" W. Francis Jr. left this earth to be with his parents Arthur and Rosemary Francis. With a heavy heart he left behind his brother; James E Francis, sister in law; LuAnn Francis, and sister; Betty A Herron. He also brought together and left behind his children, Kreena L Imler, Sherrie A Francis, LaSondra L Wellman, and Patrick J Chesbro. In his time on this Earth with us he loved many things, his family, his children and his 12 grandchildren were some of those. He loved to help people and he never met a stranger, if you had a minute to talk, he had an hour to listen. He has been there for so many people in his life and has touched hearts everywhere. He could brighten the darkest of days and bring a smile to anyone at any time with his laugh. It was contagious! He also loved his motorcycles; it did not matter what kind you rode as long as you were riding. He loved to ride, he loved the feel of the sun on his skin, the wind in his face and the sound of the bike. Ride free "Wild Bill" and watch over all of us, smile down upon us, and continue to laugh, so we can smile. Please everyone remember him, let the memory of his smile and laugh brighten your hardest times and darkest of days. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Cemetery with Steve Gaines officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway Senior Center. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 30, 2019