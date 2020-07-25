Arthur W. May, Jr.
Chillicothe - Arthur W. May Jr. passed from this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Artie fought a hard, fierce battle with cancer as he has everything in his life, with "true grit".
He was born on December 6 in Chillicothe to the late Arthur and Virginia (Wilson) May, Sr. Artie was the only boy of four children. Surviving is his sister Sally Smith with whom he shared a special bond. He was also very close with his sisters who preceded him in death, Trudy (Doc) Woods and Janet Huff.
On April 7, 1979, Artie married his love, Rita J. Lovett, who survives. Artie was immensely proud of his children who also survive: Virginia "Ginny" May and Nicolas Wedebrook, Columbus; Joanne (Anthony) Austin, Chillicothe; Holly (Webster) Jackson, Columbus; Abraham May and his fiance Alison Sloan, Wheeling, WV. He was also blessed with ten grandchildren: Nico and Alexis Wedebrook; Isaac, Ian, Aaliyah, and Gianna Austin; Dominic and Eliza Jackson; Owen May and Myran May, who is expected this October. He also has several very special nieces and nephews: Jenna and Sarah Smith, Brad (Michelle) and Kelly (Teresa) Woods, Yvonne and Logan Johnson, Jarod Lovett, and Levi Lovett. His niece Lynn Johnson preceded him in death.
Artie graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1971 where he was the captain and quarterback of the football team. It was there that he made lifelong friendships with many of his classmates. He had a passion for landscaping, which he put to use as his profession for many years. He loved to point out various landscapes, trees, or shrubs that he had planted 20 or 30 years ago. Artie also loved to fish for crappie and walleye and was a regular at Paint Creek and Rocky Fork, many times going with his brothers-in-law, Pat Smith and Jerry Lovett who both preceded him in death.
Artie was the life of the party without even trying to be. Because of his charm and humor, people loved to be around him. Whether a person had known him for a day or all their lives, they were left with fond stories they share of Artie May, which is evidence of the lasting impression he left on all who, as he put it, were lucky to know him.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
