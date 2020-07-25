1/1
Arthur W. May Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur W. May, Jr.

Chillicothe - Arthur W. May Jr. passed from this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Artie fought a hard, fierce battle with cancer as he has everything in his life, with "true grit".

He was born on December 6 in Chillicothe to the late Arthur and Virginia (Wilson) May, Sr. Artie was the only boy of four children. Surviving is his sister Sally Smith with whom he shared a special bond. He was also very close with his sisters who preceded him in death, Trudy (Doc) Woods and Janet Huff.

On April 7, 1979, Artie married his love, Rita J. Lovett, who survives. Artie was immensely proud of his children who also survive: Virginia "Ginny" May and Nicolas Wedebrook, Columbus; Joanne (Anthony) Austin, Chillicothe; Holly (Webster) Jackson, Columbus; Abraham May and his fiance Alison Sloan, Wheeling, WV. He was also blessed with ten grandchildren: Nico and Alexis Wedebrook; Isaac, Ian, Aaliyah, and Gianna Austin; Dominic and Eliza Jackson; Owen May and Myran May, who is expected this October. He also has several very special nieces and nephews: Jenna and Sarah Smith, Brad (Michelle) and Kelly (Teresa) Woods, Yvonne and Logan Johnson, Jarod Lovett, and Levi Lovett. His niece Lynn Johnson preceded him in death.

Artie graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1971 where he was the captain and quarterback of the football team. It was there that he made lifelong friendships with many of his classmates. He had a passion for landscaping, which he put to use as his profession for many years. He loved to point out various landscapes, trees, or shrubs that he had planted 20 or 30 years ago. Artie also loved to fish for crappie and walleye and was a regular at Paint Creek and Rocky Fork, many times going with his brothers-in-law, Pat Smith and Jerry Lovett who both preceded him in death.

Artie was the life of the party without even trying to be. Because of his charm and humor, people loved to be around him. Whether a person had known him for a day or all their lives, they were left with fond stories they share of Artie May, which is evidence of the lasting impression he left on all who, as he put it, were lucky to know him.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family, Sally, Artie was a great guy whom I will always remember. Susie Littler Allyn
Susie Littler Allyn
Friend
July 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jonathan Story
July 25, 2020
So sorry to learn of Artie’s passing. Condolences to Sally and the rest of his family.
Jane Armstrong
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved