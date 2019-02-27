|
Arvin Harold Ray
Chillicothe - Arvin Harold Ray, 79, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Westmoreland Place Nursing Home following a brief illness.
He was born October 9, 1939 in Jellico, TN to the late Norris and Myrtle Taylor Ray. Harold was the husband of the former Barbara Estep who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Kevin (Nichole) Ray, of Chillicothe; stepchildren, Robert Honline of Chillicothe and Brian Honline, of Athens; several grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Linda) Ray, of Reynoldsburg, Don Ray, of Columbus and Vernon (Patricia) Ray, of Louisiana; a sister, Wanda McCord, of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.
Harold was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He retired in 2005 from Chilpaco where he had worked for 39 years.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019