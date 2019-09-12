|
|
Austin R. Ward
Chillicothe - Austin Ward, 20, of Chillicothe, died 12:36 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born June 16, 1999, in Chillicothe, to Dennis and Elizabeth "Liz" Savage Ward both of Chillicothe whom survive.
Also surviving are his fiancée, Bree Steele, of Chillicothe; a brother, Chad R. Ward, of Chillicothe; a niece and nephews, Alic, Keeli and Reese Ward; several aunts and uncles including a special uncle, Dwight Ward, of Chillicothe; and many cousins and friends.
Austin was an employee of PGW.
Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. Nearing the end of calling hours those who wish may share a memory of Austin. There will be no funeral service.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019