Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin R. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin R. Ward Obituary
Austin R. Ward

Chillicothe - Austin Ward, 20, of Chillicothe, died 12:36 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born June 16, 1999, in Chillicothe, to Dennis and Elizabeth "Liz" Savage Ward both of Chillicothe whom survive.

Also surviving are his fiancée, Bree Steele, of Chillicothe; a brother, Chad R. Ward, of Chillicothe; a niece and nephews, Alic, Keeli and Reese Ward; several aunts and uncles including a special uncle, Dwight Ward, of Chillicothe; and many cousins and friends.

Austin was an employee of PGW.

Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. Nearing the end of calling hours those who wish may share a memory of Austin. There will be no funeral service.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now