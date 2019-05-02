|
|
Barbara Ann Brown
Frankfort - Barbara Ann Brown, 85, of Frankfort, Ohio passed away, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
She was born July 17, 1933 in Ross County to the late Dewey and Henrietta Bauer Roush. On September 2, 1950, she married Donavin Brown who survives.
Also surviving are children, Barry (Susie) Brown, Jenny Osborne and Tom (Tammy) Brown; grandchildren, Gina (Jason) Thatcher and Justin (Jessica) Brown; great-granddaughter, Maddy Montgomery; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Jane Yoe and Rita Vulgamore; brother-in-law, Paul (Cyrhl) Brown. She was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Kay Brown; a sister, Mary Kirk and brothers, Dewey and Paul Roush.
Barbara was a member of High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn-Frankfort Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. Thursday (today) and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 2, 2019