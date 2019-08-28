|
Barbara Ann Delmoe
Chillicothe - Barbara A. Delmoe, 88, of Chillicothe, died 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born May 22, 1931, in Chillicothe, to the late Lee and Viola Acord Lambert. On March 12, 1954, she married Edward D. Delmoe, Jr. who died September 21, 2000.
Surviving are daughters, Michelle Smith, Marsha Delmoe and Teri (Willis) Fugitt, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Thomas, Samantha Kilmer and Brittany (Todd) Ludemann; great grandchildren, Addison and Lee Thomas; and her faithful companion, her dog, Sunday. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law Robert Smith.
Barbara was a member of High Street CCCU for 19 years. She was a 1949 graduate of CHS High School. Barbara served as Treasurer, for many years, for High Street CCCU's Home Mission.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019