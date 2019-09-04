|
Barbara Ann Weaver
Chillicothe - Barbara Weaver, 80, of Chillicothe died 2:21 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 in the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster following an extended illness.
She was born March 31, 1939, in Ross County, to the late Carey Jr. and Angeline Haubeil Ware. She was married to Charles E. Weaver who died November 21, 1993.
Surviving are sons, Jason C. (Lydia) Weaver, of Stoutsville and Tommy (Becky) Dumm, of Chillicothe; a stepson, Tim (Kathleen) Weaver; grandchildren, Zach Holbert, Seth Holbert, Sammy Holbert, Lauren Weaver and Kelsey Weaver, Kasey, David, and Brandy Weaver; several great grandchildren; and a brother, Joe (Jamie) Kuhner. She was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Weaver.
Barbara was a statistical surveyor and primarily worked for a contracting company for the United States Government.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019