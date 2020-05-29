Barbara Carter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Carter

Chillicothe - Barbara Jane Carter, 77, of Sunset Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 4:33 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.

Barbara was born April 1, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Logan Gibson and Coleta (Penrod) Gibson Brown. On October 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Carter, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Michael Brian Carter and wife Jackie, granddaughter, Lauren Beth Carter, sister, Phyllis Barton and husband Cecil Wayne and brother, Paul Logan Gibson and wife Catherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Scott Carter and brother, Bobby Gibson.

Barbara retired from Western School District as an EMIS Coordinator.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Mound Cemetery with Rev. Brett McGraw officiating.

boyerfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved