Barbara CarterChillicothe - Barbara Jane Carter, 77, of Sunset Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 4:33 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home.Barbara was born April 1, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Logan Gibson and Coleta (Penrod) Gibson Brown. On October 17, 1964, she was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Carter, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Michael Brian Carter and wife Jackie, granddaughter, Lauren Beth Carter, sister, Phyllis Barton and husband Cecil Wayne and brother, Paul Logan Gibson and wife Catherine.She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Scott Carter and brother, Bobby Gibson.Barbara retired from Western School District as an EMIS Coordinator.A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Mound Cemetery with Rev. Brett McGraw officiating.