Barbara Fairchild
Richmond Dale - Barbara Fairchild, 63, of Richmond Dale, went to be with her Heavenly Father 4:57 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus unexpectedly.
She was born June 15, 1956, in Chillicothe, to Hubert and Gertrude Haynes Hay. On July 6, 1976, she married Garry W. Fairchild who survives.
Also surviving are her father, Hubert Hay, of Ray; children, Kevin W. (Pam) Fairchild, of Chillicothe, Angela R. Fairchild, of Chillicothe and Beth A. (Todd) Beekman, of Piketon; grandchildren, Joseph Evan (Gabby) Lenegar, Aaliyah Fairchild, Austin Fairchild, Adrian Arledge, Keegan Ousley, Kearstin Beekman, Drake Beekman, Ethan Fairchild and Eli Fairchild; a brother, Kenneth (Lou) Hay, of Ray; a special sister, Brenda (Gene) Graves, of Delaware, OH; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Hay.
Barbara retired from Southeastern Schools where she was a cook. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, mushroom hunting and attending her grandchildren's sporting events along with spending time with family and friends. Barbara was also known by many for her famous cinnamon rolls at the Salt Creek Valley Festival.
Barbara was a member of Richmond Dale Church of God where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 with Rev. John E. Evans Sr. and Rev. John E. Evans Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and also one hour prior to the service at the church in Richmond Dale.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019