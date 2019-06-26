Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Huntington Township Cemetery
Barbara G. Dearth

Barbara G. Dearth Obituary
Barbara G. Dearth

Chillicothe - Barbara G. Dearth, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:16 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

She was born November 14, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Carl V. and Marie Sherrick Magill. On September 1, 1963, she married John D. Dearth Sr. who preceded her in death May 7, 2018.

Surviving are children, Anna M. (Ted) Moss and John D. (Melissa) Dearth Jr., both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Marie and Amber Moss, Ashley (Dearth) Marsh; a brother, Richard (Faye) Magill, of Chillicothe; sisters, Helen Sutherland and Vickie Moss, both of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Carl, Billy and Mike Magill and a sister, Shirley Buckner.

Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, cards and loved her cats.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Huntington Township Cemetery with Rev. Larry Leasure officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019
