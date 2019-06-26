|
|
Barbara G. Dearth
Chillicothe - Barbara G. Dearth, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:16 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.
She was born November 14, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Carl V. and Marie Sherrick Magill. On September 1, 1963, she married John D. Dearth Sr. who preceded her in death May 7, 2018.
Surviving are children, Anna M. (Ted) Moss and John D. (Melissa) Dearth Jr., both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Marie and Amber Moss, Ashley (Dearth) Marsh; a brother, Richard (Faye) Magill, of Chillicothe; sisters, Helen Sutherland and Vickie Moss, both of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Carl, Billy and Mike Magill and a sister, Shirley Buckner.
Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, cards and loved her cats.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Huntington Township Cemetery with Rev. Larry Leasure officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019