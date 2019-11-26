|
|
Barbara J. Ray
Chillicothe - Barbara J. Ray, 74, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:05 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born November 26, 1944, in Chillicothe to the late Lonzie F. and Sina M. Estep. She married Arvin Harold Ray who preceded her in death January 9, 2019.
Surviving are sons, Robert (Angela) Honline Jr., of Chillicothe, Brian (Amy) Honline, of Albany and Kevin Ray, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Hannah, Jac, Hunter, Ben, Hudson, Katie and Briar Honline; brothers, Johnny and Raymond Estep; sisters, Gloria Blanton and Northa (Bob) Perkins. She was predeceased by sisters, Lexie, Freda and Mary Estep and a brother, James Estep.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019