1/1
Barbara Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Johnson

CHILLICOTHE - Barbara Ellen Johnson, 87, of Chillicothe, died 8:12 am, September 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home.

She was born January 9, 1933 in Chillicothe to the late Clarence Wesley and Madge Carroll Starling. She married Herbert Johnson, who preceded her in death. Survivors include a son, Mark (Cindy) Graves, of Chillicothe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Bray and Delores (Tom) Miller, of Chillicothe; a brother Clarence Starling, of Chillicothe; numerous extended family members; and two very close friends, Jenny Knox and Dave Murray. She was preceded in death by three children, Jackie Bost, David Graves, and Tony Graves; and three siblings, Gilbert Starling, Loraine O'Leary, and Madeline Rice.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved flowers, shopping at thrift stores, bluegrass music festivals, the beach and was always on the go.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Haller's on Tuesday. Her online memorial register, and video tribute, are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved