Barbara Johnson
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara Ellen Johnson, 87, of Chillicothe, died 8:12 am, September 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home.
She was born January 9, 1933 in Chillicothe to the late Clarence Wesley and Madge Carroll Starling. She married Herbert Johnson, who preceded her in death. Survivors include a son, Mark (Cindy) Graves, of Chillicothe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Bray and Delores (Tom) Miller, of Chillicothe; a brother Clarence Starling, of Chillicothe; numerous extended family members; and two very close friends, Jenny Knox and Dave Murray. She was preceded in death by three children, Jackie Bost, David Graves, and Tony Graves; and three siblings, Gilbert Starling, Loraine O'Leary, and Madeline Rice.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She loved flowers, shopping at thrift stores, bluegrass music festivals, the beach and was always on the go.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Haller's on Tuesday. Her online memorial register, and video tribute, are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.