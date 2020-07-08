1/1
Barbara Lee Page
Barbara Lee Page

Chillicothe - Barbara Lee Page, of Chillicothe, died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born March 31, 1938, in Ross County to the late Elbert Henry and Ethel Stanley Dills. On August 28, 1956, she married John F. Page who preceded her in death May 20, 2010.

Surviving are their children, Teresa (Ronnie) Page-Ours, Fred (Becki) Page, Patty (Dave) North, Roger (Pam) Page, and Jeff (Erline) Page; grandchildren, Zachary (Crissy) Page, Elisha (Jarrod) Ours-Stoops, Amanda Ours, Jeremy (Amy) Bush, Sarah Page and Johnny Page; great-grandchildren, Evan and Kara, Elijah, RaeLynne, Eden and Nova and Sophia, Parker, Shiloh, Hudson and Blakely. She is also survived by other extended family. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

She retired from Unioto School.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Dan Bennett officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
