Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
65 W. Fourth St
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
65 W. Fourth St.
Barbara Nelson


1936 - 2019
Barbara Nelson Obituary
Barbara Nelson

Chillicothe - Barbara J. Nelson, 83, died at 12:17pm Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 3, 1936, in Ross County to Tommy and Minnie (Adams) Scales.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kara (Bryan) Jones; son Ron Nelson, both of Chillicothe; step-grandchildren Bryan Jones, Jr. and Marlena Jones; step-great-grandchildren: Bryan Jones III, Jhayden Jones and Cameron Jones; a brother Richard (Amy) Adams; a devoted niece Nicole Adams, special nephew Richard Adams; a special cousin Freda Harewood; and many friends and extended family members. She was predeceased by her father Tommy Scales; her mother Minnie Hill; and a brother Ronald Scales.

Barbara was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. She had worked at the US Shoe Factory, 20th Century Bowling Alley and later retired from the Atomic Plant in 1998.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, December 21, at the First Baptist Church, 65 W. Fourth St., with Pastor Eric Carson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm Saturday at the church. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
